Morning Bulletin: Eagles Go West For Latest Commitment

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Locked on Boston College: Eagles Land New Commitment

Boston College went into the unknown on Thursday, landing a commitment from '23 athlete Reed Harris. A 6-4 wide receiver/tight end with speed, Harris is the first commitment Boston College has ever landed from the state of Montana. We look at what he could bring to BC, and what kind of nightmare matchup he could become. Jeff Hafley continues to recruit across the country and we look at what this means to the program

Also mailbag time, as we look at renovating Conte Forum, basketball future out of conference. DeMarr Langford in the NBA and more.

NC State Walks off Boston College

Boston College starter Joe Mancini was masterful on Thursday, throwing seven innings, allowing three runs and striking out 10. But it was not enough as NC State hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 9th to take the first game of the series. Brendan Coffey, BC's reliever almost got out of the jam, but an error kept the inning going. The story of this game was not the pitching, but the hitters who grounded into two inning ending double plays. BC resumes the series on Friday with a 3pm start.

