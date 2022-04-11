Morning Bulletin: Spring Game Reactions

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Women's Lacrosse Wins On Senior Day (photo courtesy of BCEagles.com)

BC women's lacrosse took down Notre Dame on Saturday 16-10 on Senior Day in Alumni Stadium. The Eagles improved to 12-1 on the season and 5-1 in the ACC. Charlotte North had five goals while Jenn Medjid had three. After a hot start by the Eagles, Notre Dame roared back but McKenna Davis pushed the lead up to 8 to seal the win. BC returns to action on Tuesday at Harvard in Cambridge at 5 pm.

Baseball Drops Two of Three to Pitt

Another tough weekend for Boston College baseball, who dropped two out of three to Pitt at home. On Friday, the Panthers put up runs in four of the first six innings, as they tagged starter Joe Mancini for nine runs in 5.1 innings. On Saturday, Travis Honeymoon smacked a two run pitch hit to give BC a lead, one that the Eagles held on to despite a four run ninth for Pitt, giving BC the 9-8 lead. On Sunday, Boston College starter Mason Pelio allowed seven runs in the third inning, which proved to be the difference. The Eagles had a chance to tie it in the ninth but were denied losing 10-9.

Locked on Boston College: Spring Game Reactions

The Boston College Spring Game was held on Saturday at Alumni Stadium, a game "Team Boston" won 22-10. It featured the return of a fully healthy Phil Jurkovec, young gun Emmett Morehead, and excellent play by the secondary. While Jeff Hafley kept the full playbook under lock and key, BC still showed off some of their new names. See why players like Taji Johnson, Lewis Bond, Ty Clemons and Xavier Coleman are all going to be names you will want to watch for during the 2022 season.

Also, another addition of Coach Guge's tweets of the week, Demarr Langford enters the NBA Draft, and a recap of BC Lacrosse, and Baseball!

