Morning Bulletin: Boston College News for August 20, 2021

Boston College Women's Soccer Kicks Off School Year with 5-0 Win

In the first athletic event of the 2020-21 school year the women's soccer team won 5-0 against Iona. The game which was played in New York, saw five scorers for the Eagles, while Wiebke Willebrandt earned the shutout in her BC debut

Locked on Boston College---ACC Atlantic Over/Unders

On today's show we look at the ACC Atlantic, and talk about the over/unders for win totals for the upcoming season. Using the team odds at Betonline.ag we give you our picks. Which teams are we high on? Which teams are we selling on? Hear all about it below.

It's also early to talk about it, but we bring up the Heisman Trophy race which will get under way at the start of the season. Phil Jurkvoec and Zay Flowers are two names to watch for on Boston College, and we talk about their odds. What do they need to do to get to New York City, and what stats do they need to put together to win it?

Finally in the news, we give you updates on BC basketball target Ryan Dunn and much more!

