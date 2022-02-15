Skip to main content

Morning Bulletin: Yet Another Coach Leaves Chestnut Hill

A look at the Boston College news and notes from Monday

Boston College Men's Hockey Winless Streak Continues

In the Beanpot Consolation game, Boston College blew a two goal lead tying the Harvard Crimson 3-3. The Eagles winless streak is now up to 11 games, and BC has yet to win a game in 2022. This weekend, it won't get any easier as they have a home and home against Northeastern (who lost in the Beanpot Championship to BU on Monday). 

Spring Practice Details Released

Football released their practice dates and schedule moving forward. The Eagles will begin practice on February 26th with the Jay McGillis Spring Game happening on April 9th 11 a.m. on ACC Network.

Locked on Boston College: ANOTHER Assistant Coach Heading Out at Boston College. Is This Reason For Concern?

Joe Dailey, Boston College wide receiver's coach is heading to the NFL to join the Carolina Panthers. This is the third coach since the end of the season. Is this reason to be worried? We look at Dailey's brief tenure and talk about what he did for the Eagles, and some options for BC to replace him. Finally, we wrap up the show with some Olympics talk

