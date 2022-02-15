Morning Bulletin: Yet Another Coach Leaves Chestnut Hill

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Boston College Men's Hockey Winless Streak Continues

In the Beanpot Consolation game, Boston College blew a two goal lead tying the Harvard Crimson 3-3. The Eagles winless streak is now up to 11 games, and BC has yet to win a game in 2022. This weekend, it won't get any easier as they have a home and home against Northeastern (who lost in the Beanpot Championship to BU on Monday).

Patrick Garwo Led Eagles with 1045 yards rushing in 2021

Spring Practice Details Released

Football released their practice dates and schedule moving forward. The Eagles will begin practice on February 26th with the Jay McGillis Spring Game happening on April 9th 11 a.m. on ACC Network.

Locked on Boston College: ANOTHER Assistant Coach Heading Out at Boston College. Is This Reason For Concern?

Joe Dailey, Boston College wide receiver's coach is heading to the NFL to join the Carolina Panthers. This is the third coach since the end of the season. Is this reason to be worried? We look at Dailey's brief tenure and talk about what he did for the Eagles, and some options for BC to replace him. Finally, we wrap up the show with some Olympics talk

