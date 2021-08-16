Morning Bulletin: Boston College News for August 16, 2021

All the news you need about Boston College heading into the new week!

Top Ten For Justyn Fernandez

Justyn Fernandez a three star '22 forward, named his Top 10 this weekend. He is a fast rising prospect who has seen his recruitment explode over the summer. Would be a massive get for the Eagles, but has some big time programs in his Top 10.

Locked on Boston College

On Friday news broke that the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 were rumored to be in talks to create an alliance to battle the evil empire, the SEC. What would this mean to the three conferences? Could this even the playing field after the southern schools made such a bold move adding Oklahoma and Texas? We discuss.

Also, Chibueze Onwuka, Boston College's starting defensive tackle suffered an injury during camp and is reportedly out for the season. With "Boozie" out, what could Jeff Hafley and his staff do to fill the spot? We look at the potential fill ins and give the pros and cons on each.

Finally, we talk about the linebacker position. With Isaiah McDuffie and Max Richardson in the NFL, there are now two spots to fill. We go over each potential candidate, including Bryce Steele, Isaiah Graham Mobley and Kam Arnold and talk about why they could be the fill.

Listen below.

