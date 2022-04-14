Skip to main content

Morning Bulletin: A Legend Calls it a Career

A look at Boston College news from around the internet

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports.

tylervrabel

Tyler Vrabel Visits New England Patriots

Boston College offensive lineman Tyler Vrabel reportedly met with the New England Patriots this week. This comes ahead of the NFL Draft at the end of the month. Vrabel's father Mike played under Patriots' head coach Bill Belichick. Also, former BC quarterback EJ Perry IV who transferred to Brown also met with the Pats. 

JerryYorkNOw

Locked on Boston College: The Legend Retires

Jerry York called it a career after 50 years of coaching, 28 of which were with the Boston College Eagles. In that time York made his mark, winning five national titles and the most wins in college hockey history with nearly 1200. He put players in the NHL including Brian Gionta, Johnny Gaudreau, Kevin Hayes, Brian Boyle and others, but his mark was more than just on the ice. He was a Boston College legend, and we break down his entire career on today's show.

Of course we also look at where Boston College goes from here, and why all signs are pointing to a coach in Storrs, Connecticut.

Boston College Content

2023 Boston College Football Scholarship Offers

2023 Boston College Football Commitment List

