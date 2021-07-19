Locked on Boston College: Minimum Expectations for '21 Season

On today's Locked on Boston College, our daily Eagles podcast we continue to preview the '21 BC season. We have been very positive towards our predictions, but what if things do not go to plan? What are our minimum expectations for a successful season? Six wins? Seven wins? Listen to find out.

We also look at the upcoming ACC Kickoff media days. Usually the first step towards the football season, what are some of the big topics that are surrounding the conference heading into the 2021 season?

Finally, Phil Jurkovec and Zay Flowers both are nominated for major awards, and more in the news!

