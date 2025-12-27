BC Football Career Receptions Leader Lewis Bond Accepts 2026 American Bowl Invite

Former Boston College football wide receiver Lewis Bond, who holds the program record for career receptions (213) and single-season receptions (88), accepted his invite to the American Bowl All-Star Game, the program announced via X on Saturday afternoon.

Earlier this month, on Dec. 16, Bond — whose 2,385 career receiving yards ranks No. 5 in school history — declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, officially ending his career on the Heights.

As a redshirt senior in 2025, Bond led the Eagles in all receiving categories, amassing 993 yards and one touchdown on 88 catches.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound wideout improved by the numbers each year he spent with the program, going from just six receiving yards as a true freshman to 51 as a redshirt freshman, 646 as a redshirt sophomore, and 689 as a redshirt junior before he reached program-record levels this past year, in which he earned All-ACC Second Team honors.

Since 2023, Bond led BC’s wideout corps in both yards and receptions, cementing a legacy in Chestnut Hill, Mass., as one of the best wideouts to ever grace the turf at Alumni Stadium.

Bond followed closely in the footsteps of his mentor, former BC wide receiver Zay Flowers — who was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the first round (pick No. 22) of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Similar to the Panini Senior Bowl and the East-West Shrine Bowl — which former offensive linemen Jude Bowry (Panini) and Logan Taylor (Shrine), along with former defensive end Quintayvious Hutchins (Shine), have chosen to partake in — the American Bowl is a marquee college football all-star game that serves as an opportunity for players who have declared for the NFL Draft to showcase their talents in front of scouts and coaches.

In addition to compiling NFL-bound athletes from across the entire nation, the American Bowl additionally places an emphasis on honoring those who served in the military, according to its mission statement.

“For our Inaugural Year we’ve chosen to support our active military and veteran communities through the Military Thriving initiative,” the American Bowl website says. “Our partner organizations, Zero Mils and Soldiers to Sidelines, have connected us with the mission of creating post-active-service career opportunities for veterans on the football field.”

Over the course of his five-year BC career, the Chicago, Ill., native honed in his route-running and catching abilities, becoming nearly unguardable against both man and zone coverage.

The NFL team that ends up selecting Bond in the upcoming draft in April will be adding a resilient playmaker, as well as a person who leads by example and possesses an unbreakable work ethic.

