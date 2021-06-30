Locked on Boston College: Mount Rushmore of BC Football

A little bit of a fun discussion on some various "Top 4"s both surrounding BC football and outside of it.

On today's Locked on Boston College, we look at the history of Boston College football, and create our "Mount Rushmore". Who are the four names that deserve to be on the list? It seems like three are relatively easy to come up with, but the fourth name, that was a tough one. Hear our discussion below.

Secondly, we look at the newest Boston College commitment, RJ Maryland. The Southlake (TX) athlete brings an exciting skill set, and even more tantalizing pedigree to Chestnut Hill. We look at what his commitment means to the class of '22, and what is left for Jeff Hafley and his staff to accomplish with the few remaining spots.

Finally, in our last segment we have even more Mount Rushmore talk. What about beer or hip hop music? Our host has a little fun giving his Top 4 on both.

