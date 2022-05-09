Morning Bulletin: Previewing the NFL Draft Class of '23

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Women's Lacrosse Falls in ACC Championship

Boston College jumped out to an early lead, but UNC's stifling defense took over as the Tar Heels outscored BC in the final two periods, 12-3. UNC pulled away in the third period by scoring seven goals to pull away to clinch their sixth straight title. After the game, Boston College earned a three seed in the NCAA tournament, and will host either Denver or Vermont in the second round of the tournament.

Baseball Continues Struggle

BC baseball dropped their weekend series against Florida State. The Eagles looked strong on Friday, with pitcher Joe Mancini throwing a complete game gem, only allowing five hits and a pair of runs. Boston College walked off the win in the bottom of the 9th on a bases loaded walk to left fielder Daniel Baruch. Saturday and Sunday were ugly affairs for the Eagles as they dropped the first game 10-4, and only managed to scrape together two hits on Sunday. BC wraps up their home schedule this week against Maine, before the season ends against Clemson on the road.

Which BC Players Could Hear Their Name in 2023 NFL Draft?

Boston College recently just had one player drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft offensive guard Zion Johnson. However, 2023 is shaping up to have a handful of BC players who could be heading to the NFL. Quarterback Phil Jurkovec and wide receiver Zay Flowers are the biggest and most well known names, but what other players could hear their name called? We have Mitch Wolfe join us to talk BC, and let us know about some of the other players who could be heading to the league.

