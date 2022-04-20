Morning Bulletin: A National Perspective on Boston College Recruiting

Check out all the news related to Boston College from around the internet

Locked on Boston College: A National Perspective on Boston College Recruiting

Boston College's football recruiting has improved, but how much? And how does the school appear from a national perspective? We are joined by John Garcia of SI All American to talk about BC's most recent commitments, Jacobe Robinson and more. More indepth college football recruiting talk, with perspective you won't find anywhere else.

Also Jerry York's retirement speech reaction, Gianni Thompson hits the transfer portal and much more!

Jerry York's Retirement Speech

Boston College men's hockey coach Jerry York gave his retirement speech on Tuesday on campus. After being introduced by AD Pat Kraft, York talked about his times on campus, lessons learned, and where he plans on going from here. It's a speech worth watching and you can check out York's full remarks below.

