Morning Bulletin: Spring Football Takeaways

Kenya’s Peres Jepchirchir and Evans Chebet Win Boston Marathon

The Boston Marathon was held on Monday, with the race going by Boston College at Mile 21. Kenya’s Peres Jepchirchir and Evans Chebet were the winners of this year's race. Boston Marathon bombing victim Martin Richard's brother Henry also completed the course.

Clara Ford Transfers to Virginia Tech

Graduate student Clara Ford, a 6-3 center for the Eagles has announced that she will transfer to Virginia Tech for her final season of eligibility. She played a smaller role in 2021-22, seeing her minutes drop from 17 to six per game, while her points per game went from 5.0 and 5.6 rebounds to just 2.2 points and 1.3 rebounds.

Locked on Boston College: Spring Football Takeaways

With spring football now in the rear view mirror, it's time to take stock of what BC has going for them, and some concerns going into the 2022 season. Phil Jurkovec, the defense, Xavier Coleman and more are discussed as important takeaways for the upcoming year.

In addition, Boston College men's basketball will take on former Big East foe Villanova next season, a big time basketball recruit hears from the Eagles and more!

