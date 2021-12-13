Morning Bulletin: Zay's Big Decision

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Hockey's Big Win over BU

Trevor Kuntar scored during penalty shots, while Eric Dop stood strong as Boston College hockey won 5-4. The Eagles were down 2-0 heading into the second period, but stormed ahead 3-2, before the Terriers evened it. Both teams traded goals before a scoreless overtime frame. The win is the second in a row for the Eagles, who will be off until December 30th when they head to Dartmouth to play Mercyhurst.

Women's Basketball Postponed

BC and UNH had their game ruled a "no contest" after the Wildcats declined to play the game. Both teams were medically cleared to play, so it is unclear why this game was cancelled.

Locked on Boston College- Zay's Big Decision

On today's show we look at Boston College's tough loss on Saturday to Saint Louis, a game they were not really ever in. We look at what went wrong, how BC struggled, and still made it somewhat a game down the stretch. Also we talk about star wide receiver Zay Flowers, who has a big decision to make. Will he enter the NFL Draft or stick with Boston College for one more season. We look at his options, and give our prediction on what he will do.

Finally---all the news from the weekend including a big hockey win over BU and more!

