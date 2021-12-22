Morning Bulletin: Zay is Back!

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Women's Basketball Scorches Sacred Heart

The Eagles jumped out to a huge early lead and never let off the gas, crushing Sacred Heart, 97-68. Taylor Soule bounced back with 22 points after a tough performance against UNC, while Maria Gakdeng scored 17 points. Boston College returns to action on Dec. 30 against Louisville at 7 p.m. in its first conference road game of the season.

Locked on Boston College: Zay is Back!

On today's show Locked on BC host AJ Black talks all about the breaking news regarding the return of wide receiver Zay Flowers. He also looks at the ludicrous ACC rule that forced Boston College to forfeit their game against Wake Forest after an outbreak of COVID-19. Finally he talks about recruiting needs, and where the Eagles stand with some new offers. Listen and subscribe!

