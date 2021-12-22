Skip to main content
    Publish date:

    Morning Bulletin: Zay is Back!

    A look at news from around the world of BC athletics
    Author:

    The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports.

    Women's Basketball Scorches Sacred Heart

    The Eagles jumped out to a huge early lead and never let off the gas, crushing Sacred Heart, 97-68. Taylor Soule bounced back with 22 points after a tough performance against UNC, while Maria Gakdeng scored 17 points. Boston College returns to action on Dec. 30 against Louisville at 7 p.m. in its first conference road game of the season.

    Locked on Boston College: Zay is Back!

    On today's show Locked on BC host AJ Black talks all about the breaking news regarding the return of wide receiver Zay Flowers. He also looks at the ludicrous ACC rule that forced Boston College to forfeit their game against Wake Forest after an outbreak of COVID-19. Finally he talks about recruiting needs, and where the Eagles stand with some new offers. Listen and subscribe!

