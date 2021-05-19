Boston College Priority Target Confidential: DB A'Khoury Lyde

Boston College is in good shape with A'Khoury Lyde a '22 defensive back from DePaul Catholic (NJ). The three star corner back was offered by wide receivers coach Joe Dailey (who recruits the Garden State), and has seen his recruitment continue with good momentum at the time of this writing. With a visit on the horizon, will that seal the deal for the defensive back?

Player: A'Khoury Lyde

Position: Defensive Back

School: DePaul Catholic, Wayne, New Jersey

Height/Weight: 5-10, 170 pounds

247 Composite Rating: Three stars (.8588)

Other Notable Offers: Wisconsin, Duke, Louisville, Vanderbilt

Official Visits Scheduled: June 18

Scouting Report: Plays a typical cornerback position and shows a real knack for getting to the ball. Reads routes and quarterbacks eyes well, and has a good burst to jump passes. Solid speed for a cornerback, but maybe a little more undersized than what we typically see out of a Jeff Hafley cornerback.

Recruitment: At this point there seems to be two teams battling for Lyde...Boston College and Wisconsin. The junior has visits to both schools already scheduled, and will be heading to Madison on June 4th for his first visit. While it has been mainly between the Eagles and Badgers, don't count out Louisville who recently offered. Would not be surprised if Lyde uses one of his official visits to head over and check out Scott Satterfield's program. At this point there is no clear cut leader, and we should get a better sense of where Lyde stands after he takes his June visits.

Why Lyde is Important: Boston College currently has twelve recruits committed to the Class of '22, but only one is a defensive back (Jamal Hood). Hafley has expressed that he wants to get a lot of speed on to his team, and the defensive back end has been a position the Eagles have taken their time evaluating. Lyde, while a bit smaller, has the speed and quickness that Hafley likes in his defensive backs, and would be a solid addition to the class.

Other Recruits In Our Series:

Sione Hala, Defensive Back, St.John's Bosco (CA)