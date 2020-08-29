Projecting the BC Football Depth Chart: The Defense (Late August Edition)

Boston College wrapped up their summer camp, and moves on to the next phase of their practicing next week. As the pre-season changes gear, let's take a look at a projection for the defensive line. This year these types of projections were tricky because practice was closed to the media. Usually we can watch scrimmages and practices and see who is making plays, or practicing with the starters. Unfortunately COVID-19 changed all that.

These projections are based on conversations with the coaches and players, practice reports, and my intuition. With three weeks remaining before opening kickoff against Duke, these could still drastically change. Consider these projections a shot in time.