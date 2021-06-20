Lock It In! Two New Commitment Predictions For Boston College Football

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

This was a major weekend for Boston College football recruiting, with two commitments already coming in after visits completed. Linebacker Edwin Kolenge of Canada and defensive end Clive Wilson both have already gone public with their announcements. But there are two more mystery commitments, and we are going to put our predictions in and lock them in.

Our first prediction is for linebacker Gilbert Tongrongou of Woodward, VA. The three star linebacker has additional offers from Virginia Tech and Oregon (which he is scheduled to visit). All signs point to the 2022 linebacker to commit, but most likely won't happen until after the Oregon visit.

Tongrongou has been to Boston College twice now, officially visiting this weekend, and taking an unofficial a few months ago. "I’m looking for a school that will take me in like family not just as another football player" he told BC Bulletin when he first received his offer. ""I love the staff that they have up there, they have a proven record of success and they have been real with me since day one."

The second commitment that we have is for Kivon Wright a defensive end from Manvel, Texas. Wright is a 6'4 rising senior currently who is currently rated a three star defensive lineman on 247sports, who has offers from Vanderbilt, Boise State, Utah State, Louisiana Tech, East Carolina and Marshall. He also visited Chestnut Hill this weekend.

"I liked that we were able to speak on a personal level." Wright told us back when he received his offer. "They also emphasized the coaching philosophy at Boston College which caught my attention."

My confidence in both Kivon Wright and Gilbert Tongrongou committing are both very strong, and you can Lock in Both as a BC Commitments.