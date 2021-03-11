'22 Defensive End Gilbert Tongrongou "Speechless"After Boston College Offer

A Virginia native gets his Boston College offer, and it is something to special for him

Boston College recently made an offer to '22 defensive end Gilbert Tongrongou, a defensive end out of Woodbridge, VA. Shortly after he received his offer, we spoke to the junior about his relationship with the Eagles and where he is at in the recruitment process.

"I talked to Coach Vince (Oghobaase), and I was honestly speechless when he said it at first but all I can say God is good," Tongrongou explained about his feelings after the offer. "I love the staff that they have up they have a proven record of success and they have been real with me since day one."

The Virginia native, who is from the same home town as '21 commitment Shawn Asbury, said that he has been in touch with Boston College almost every day. While his 247/Rivals profiles both have him without any other offers at this time, he is beginning to gain some attention from other programs. According to Tongrongou, he has also been in contact with UVA and UConn.

As he continues down his recruiting path, Tongrongou has a vision of what the program will look like that he will attend. "I’m looking for a school that will take me in like family not just as another football player," he explained. Boston College is very high up on the junior's list, as he explained that Chestnut Hill is the first place he wants to visit.

You can check out Tongrongou's HUDL film below:

You May Also Enjoy

You Also May Enjoy:

Markim McKinnie Growing Bond With Boston College Staff

LB Owen Pewee Excited For Boston College Offer

Boston College Makes Top 6 for '22 DB Avery Powell

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter- BulletinBC