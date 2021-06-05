Boston College Football Recruiting Notebook: June 6, 2021

A look at some of the big recruiting news from around Chestnut Hill and beyond.

With the recruiting dead period over now, visits are happening at a blistering pace across the country. Boston College is set to have their first major weekend on June 18th but a handful of recruits have already been on campus. Here are some updates from around the world of recruiting.

* Spoke more with outside linebacker Deuce Spurlock yesterday after his visit. He said yesterday that he liked everything about Boston College, but he is still planning on making the rest of his visits.

* This weekend saw a few BC targets visiting other schools. Most notably defensive end Jimmy Scott of Buffalo, New York is visiting Rutgers this weekend, and '23 ATH Dante Lovett is at Virginia Tech. The Hokies also had hosted '22 defensive lineman Gilbert Tongrongou earlier this week.

* There is a new name to watch for, Victor Rosa a wide receiver out of Bristol Central, Connecticut. He was on campus earlier this week, and the coaches like what they saw out of him and offered him shortly thereafter. Has offers from Army, Navy and UConn, and will be making a decision by June 24th. Definitely a name to monitor. We are trying to connect with Rosa, and will have a full report as soon as we do.

* Ismael Zamor, a '22 wide receiver out of Everett (MA) who is already committed to Boston College, was on campus and the signs are very positive after the visit.

* With a handful of new scholarships opening after more Boston College players transferred out, the question will be what the Eagles will do with those spots. My guess? I'm thinking BC will push these out to get bigger recruiting classes of players the staff can fully evaluate. If a transfer grabs their attention, they may be interested, but for the most part, expect bigger recruiting classes.

* As mentioned before, there will be no camps on campus this year.

* Finally, Anthony Garro, who worked on graphic designs on most of the BC social media accounts is heading to the University of Oregon. If you've seen a really great design on Twitter, whether it be for football, lacrosse or the New Balance deal, that was Garro. He was incredibly talented, and was a difference maker in a blossoming field, his departure will certainly be felt by the programs on campus.