Previewing a Huge Recruiting Weekend For BC Football

Eleven recruits are coming to campus this weekend, we look at each and give our thoughts on where BC stands.

This upcoming weekend is a big one for Boston College as the Eagles have almost a dozen recruits coming to Chestnut Hill. We know that neither Jimmy Scott of Buffalo New York who committed to Pitt, and A'Khoury Lyde cornerback from New Jersey will visit this weekend. Let's break down some of the information we know about for the weekend,.

Visitors:



RJ Maryland - Tight End/Wide Receiver, Southlake Carroll (FL)

Considered to be a Miami lean for a while now, Maryland is probably the biggest question mark in the group. Prediction: Won't commit after his visit, will end up with Miami.



Gilbert Tongrongou- Defensive Lineman, Forest Park (VA)

At this point it's a two horse race for the defensive lineman between the Eagles and Virginia Tech. Has already formed a good relationship with defensive line coach Vince Oghobaase, but also reportedly had a great visit with the Hokies last weekend. Prediction: 50/50 right now, VT lean but wouldn't be surprised if he ends up with BC.



CJ Clinkscales- Running Back, Buford (GA) ---Boston College Commit

Has already visited Chestnut Hill and is locked in with his commitment. Expect that to stick. Prediction: Sticks with Eagles.



VJ Payne- Safety/Linebacker- Buford (GA)

Teammates with Clinkscales, the two are traveling together. Strongly believe that Payne is the mystery commitment that popped last weekend. Been told the mystery recruit will announce after this weekend, so don't be surprised if Payne announces this weekend. Prediction: Commits to Boston College this weekend.



Edwin Kolenge - Linebacker- Loomis Chafee School (CT)

Was huge news that he a) announced that he is transferring to Connecticut for high school, and because of that b) will be able to visit Boston College, while not being able to head to Blacksburg to visit the Hokies. Has a very strong relationship with defensive coordinator Tem Lukabu. Before this weekend I would have put him on alert to commit to VT, but now that he is actually getting to BC, and those other factors, I expect him to commit this weekend. Prediction: Commits to Boston College this weekend.



Donovan Spellman- Defensive Lineman - Spellman (NC)

Boston College got in on Spellman early, and that should pay dividends. He has vocally been very positive about the Eagles on social media, and this weekend should solidify that. However, he still has a visit to Coastal Carolina. Unless BC blows him away to the point he wants to pledge on the spot, he probably will still take that trip. Prediction: Commits to Boston College in a few weeks.



Noble Thomas- Defensive Back- Orange (FL)

Had a great trip to Iowa State and told us that they set the bar for all other programs. Boston College will be his final visit, and it has been a program that he has been very high on. Seems like it's a two team race at this point. Will be a situation worth monitoring after this weekend. Prediction: 50/50 lean Boston College



Alex Broome- Running Back- Lipscomb (TN)

Have been waiting for him to commit to Boston College for a while now. Eagles have been the leader all along, and expect him to solidify his decision this weekend. Prediction: Commits to Boston College this weekend.

Also visiting this weekend, and can't get a read on, so won't make predictions.

Amari Jackson- Defensive Back- McDonough (Ga.)



Cam Barfield- Running Back- Las Vegas (NV)

Name came kind of out of nowhere when he announced he was visiting



Kivon Wright- Defensive Lineman- Manvel (TX).

Boston College was his first offer, which has since exploded. Need to talk to him more to get a better feel