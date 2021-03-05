'22 DE Kivon Wright Enthusiastic About First P5 Offer From Boston College

The Eagles were busy down in the Lone Star State offering a new defensive end

Boston College recently offered Kivon Wright, a '22 defensive end out of Manvel (TX). The 6'4 junior currently does not have a rating on 247sports, but does have offers from Utah State, Louisiana Tech, East Carolina and Marshall. BC Bulletin talked with Wright about his relationship with Boston College, and his recent offer.

Wright was enthusiastic after his conversation with the staff. "I spoke to defensive line Coach Vince (Oghobaase) and Coach Hafley I like them a lot! We spoke on the phone for about an hour. We had a great conversation!" Boston College was Wright's first Power Five offer.

Talking to Wright, he seemed very positive about the program "I like that the coaching staff talked to me a lot about academics and my plans academically," he explained. "I liked that we were able to speak on a personal level. They also emphasized the coaching philosophy at Boston College which caught my attention."

The connection between recruit and school is still in it's early phase. But if things continue to progress, it sounds like a visit will happen. "Yea, possibly if everything checks out and the coaching staff and I keeps building our relationship of course I’ll visit BC," Wright concluded.

On Twitter, he goes by the name Kivon "Cheese" Wright, so of course I had to ask him where his nickname came from. "It was a childhood nickname that was given to me since I'm always smiling by my mom." Wright said. "As she says “I’m always cheesin’”.

You can check out Wright's HUDL film below:

BC Bulletin will continue to monitor and give updates on the recruitment of Kivon Wright.

