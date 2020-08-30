Five Takeaways From BC Football's Summer Practices
A.J. Black
Boston College wrapped up their summer practices this week. With students entering campus they now have to switch modes and limit practices to the NCAA required twenty hours per week. With the first camp finished, we wanted to take a look at some of the takeaways we were able to pull from camp.
The media were not able to attend or watch practices due to COVID19 precautions, these observations are all based on the conversations with the coaching staff and players and reports from the school.