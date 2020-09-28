Grading the Boston College Defense vs. Texas State

Boston College completed a fourth quarter comeback on Saturday evening, defeating a pesky Texas State team 24-21. The Eagles scored ten points in just over a minute in the final moments of the game, capped by a 36 yard field goal by kicker Aaron Boumerhi. We’ve broken the game down in many ways, and now it’s time to hand out grades, beginning with the defense.

(Because of COVID-19 this evaluation was done using the network TV feed. There certainly were moments the video missed. We did the best we could to evaluate what was visible. Also for grading: A: Great Game, B:Good Game, C: Average Game D: Below Average F: Poor Game)