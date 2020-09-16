Five Questions That Must Be Answered by Boston College's Offense

On Saturday, the Boston College Eagles face off with the Duke Blue Devils at high noon. This is the kickoff of not only a unique season due to outbreak of COVID19, but the start of the Jeff Hafley era in Chestnut Hill. Earlier this week we assessed the defense, and listed five questions they will need to answer on Saturday. Today, let's look at the offense and see where unknowns still need to be cleared up.

1. What kind of decision maker is Phil Jurkovec?