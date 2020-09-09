SI.com
BCBulletin
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockey
Search

First Offer Indescribable to 2022 Running Back Terron Kellman

A.J. Black

Boston College has been extremely active offering recruits from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore (MD).  Led by the recruiting efforts of defensive back coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim, the Eagles turned heads in '21 with the addition of prized defensive back Clinton Burton Jr. They haven't let up with the Class of '22, offering over a half dozen players from the school, including running back Terron Kellman. He spoke with BC Bulletin about his recent Boston College offer.

The last year has been eventful for the rising junior. In his sophomore season he only appeared in three games before missing the remainder of the year due to an injury. Then before this season Kellman made the decision to transfer from Dr. Henry Wise in Upper Marlboro to St. Frances Academy to play his final two seasons. And in the past week he received his first Power Five offer, from the Boston College Eagles. 

THANKS FOR READING BC BULLETIN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Maroon & Gold+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Q&A with AJ Black

https://www.si.com/college/bostoncollege/

A.J. Black

by

NewtonBus

New Commitment Alert

A.J. Black

Interesting Tidbit on Recruiting

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/11909229/5d7ec10234530a0d2821e5e7

A.J. Black

Jon Rothstein's ACC Predictions

https://twitter.com/JonRothstein/status/1302954777970642946

A.J. Black

by

NewtonBus

NCAA Tournament now will include all teams

https://twitter.com/JonRothstein/status/1303695772530151428

A.J. Black

ACC Continuing with Fall Sports

https://www.si.com/college/bostoncollege/

A.J. Black

Andre Porter

https://twitter.com/dreamchasindre_/status/1302403125119193089?s=21

A.J. Black

by

FlatbreadsFan

Luke Kuechly has "Hit the Ground Running" in New Role as Scout

https://www.si.com/nfl/panthers/gm-report/carolina-panthers-luke-kuechly-excelling-in-scouting-role

Schuyler Callihan

Herzlich on Jurkovec

https://twitter.com/accnetwork/status/1302379798740697089?s=21

A.J. Black

by

2001Eagle

Question of the Day

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black