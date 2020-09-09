First Offer Indescribable to 2022 Running Back Terron Kellman

Boston College has been extremely active offering recruits from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore (MD). Led by the recruiting efforts of defensive back coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim, the Eagles turned heads in '21 with the addition of prized defensive back Clinton Burton Jr. They haven't let up with the Class of '22, offering over a half dozen players from the school, including running back Terron Kellman. He spoke with BC Bulletin about his recent Boston College offer.

The last year has been eventful for the rising junior. In his sophomore season he only appeared in three games before missing the remainder of the year due to an injury. Then before this season Kellman made the decision to transfer from Dr. Henry Wise in Upper Marlboro to St. Frances Academy to play his final two seasons. And in the past week he received his first Power Five offer, from the Boston College Eagles.