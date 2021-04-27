Boston College Recruiting Notebook: April 27, 2021

The Boston College Eagles have been very active on the recruiting trail as they continue to try and build upon their ACC best, and #11 recruiting class (per 247sports.com). Here are some notes from the past week from both basketball and football.

Football

* While you never like to see a player with the character of Matt Valecce leave, this gives Boston College another scholarship to play around with. His role was going to be minimal with the team, as he would have been buried behind Phil Jurkovec and Dennis Grosel. With some strong names in the portal and in the upcoming class, this is probably not the worst news the team could get.

* Keep your eyes on the portal over the next few days. The NCAA has approved blanket waivers for anyone transferring, but in order for the player to be eligible at their new team, they have to announce and sign by May 1st. Camp is ending for Boston College, and while no new names have popped up as transfer candidates, it is worth watching.

* Wanted to throw this on here because it was an interesting comment during the spring game. After a big catch by Taji Johnson, Mark Herzlich mentioned that there is a possibility that Johnson could be used as a tight end. No tight end stood out on Saturday, though Brendan Smith and Charlie Gordinier looked fine, and we didn't get to see much of Joey Luchetti. At 6'3, with a large frame, Johnson could bulk up a little and be a nice fit at that position. Of course he is an excellent wide receiver, but the position is loaded and this could get him on the field sooner rather than later.

* Mentioned it before but should be repeated, BC is only lightly contacting tight end Jack Nickel. Have been told they are very happy with the two tight ends on the roster.

* Donovan Spellman, a '22 defensive end who already is planning a visit to Boston College will also take an official to Coastal Carolina.

* Boston College made the Top 7 for KD Hutchinson, an unranked '22 athlete from Hamilton (GA). He also named Cincinnati, Georgia State, Louisville, Vanderbilt, Washington State and Tulane. Have been told he would be a take at BC if he commits.

Basketball

* Still have no word on the status of Fred Scott, James Karnik and Andre Adams. The only update is on Fred Scott, who was shown by the BC MBB Twitter/Instagram account practicing with Earl Grant. Have to imagine their decision will be predicated on who Grant brings in to fill out the roster.

* Aunde Hyatt, a transfer from LSU, who BC was linked to transferred to Rutgers

* Still expect the Eagles to go with 2-3 more transfers/freshmen in this class. They made a new offer last night to a '21 point guard Joryam Saizonou. A three star, who has seen his offer sheet explode of late. We will have a full report on this later today.