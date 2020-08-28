'21 ATH Cole Batson Talks About Why He Committed to Boston College

On Saturday, the Boston College Eagles landed safety Cole Batson out of San Clemente, California. The 6'4 2021 recruit chose the Eagles after decommitting from the Arizona Wildcats just a week before. This move wasn't out of the blue, as Batson had the Eagles in his top grouping before he had originally committed to the Wildcats back in June.

Batson is an impressive recruit for the Eagles, and was recently selected as part of the SI All American Top 1000. You can read his full scouting report here. BC Bulletin spoke with Batson shortly after he committed to the Eagles. He spoke with us about his relationship with his staff, clarified what position he was recruited for, and what the Tem Lukabu saw in him.