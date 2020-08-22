SI.com
Boston College Lands Commitment From ATH Cole Batson

A.J. Black

Boston College added to their 2021 recruiting class today, with the addition of Cole Batson, a LB/S hybrid out of San Clemente (CA). The rising senior went to Twitter to announce his commitment.

Batson, a three star on 247sports, was previously committed to Arizona, but recently decommitted. Boston College was originally in his final grouping when he chose the Wildcats. He also held offers from Maryland, Washington State, Air Force, Colorado State, New Mexico and San Diego State. 

The newest addition to the Eagles looks to fill the viper, or linebacker/hybrid role in Jeff Hafley's defense. At 6'4 190 pounds, he is a tweener that will be able to move up to play more of a typical linebacker role, but still quick enough to go back into coverage and cover wide receivers or tight ends in space. This versatile role was important in Hafley's scheme at Ohio State. Watching his film, his play is impressive, a good physical athlete who has the speed and physicality to play all over the field. He will be the perfect fit for that hybrid role. 

Batson is the 19th commit for the upcoming class. He is the fifth defensive back to join the class that also includes Jalen Cheek of New Jersey, Shawn Gates of Ohio, Clinton Burton of Maryland and Jalon Williams of Texas. He is the first recruit from the state of California to commit to the class. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
FlatbreadsFan
FlatbreadsFan

Feels like a kid who’s underrated by recruiting services because you need a specific spot for him on a roster, but if you have that spot (like we do), then watch out! How similar is his role to say, Isaiah Simmons on Clemson last year? Either way excited to have him, seems like a talented and smart kid!

