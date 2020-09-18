SI.com
Four Star Safety Daymon David Set to Announce Today

A.J. Black

It's been a long journey, but four star safety Daymon David is set to make his announcement today. The Reisterstown (MD) native set a final two of Michigan and Boston College about a month ago, but since then received a big offer from the Oregon Ducks. This was a game changer, the type of big time program he was waiting for, and all of a sudden his final two became a final three. After his newest offer he became a consensus four star on both Rivals and 247. 

As his decision has dragged on, the odds of Boston College landing the safety have gone down. All over the internet other experts have begun to put in their predictions and they are all universally Oregon. This would make a lot of sense because if he really wanted to go to Michigan or Boston College he could have pulled the trigger. But David has warmed up to Oregon, hence why they are the leader.

