Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+SI.com
Search

'22 WR Ismael Zamor Recaps Trips To Boston College

The Everett native talks about his relationship with the staff, and gives advice to other Bay State recruits
Author:
Publish date:

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

'22 Boston College commit Ismael Zamor from Everett (MA) visited Boston College last weekend. Shortly after his return, he spoke with BC Bulletin about his visit, and gave a run down on what he thought about Jeff Hafley and his program.

"It was really good, I had a great time," Zamor told BC Bulletin. The Everett native is one of two current wide receivers committed to Boston College, Joseph Griffin II being the other. He currently is a three star recruit. 

Zamor was one of a few '22 recruits who had met Jeff Hafley before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down in person recruiting. But for the wide receiver, this was his first time meeting many of the other staff members. "I think it’s going in a great direction Coach Hafley and the staff are doing something amazing over there"

The visit sounded like it went extremely well, and Zamor most likely will be not move off his verbal commitment. He told us confidently how happy he was with his decision. "And I recommend all the recruits from Mass stay home and be a part of it," he concluded.

Boston College currently have 13 commitments. You can read about each here. 

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Member Exclusive

Get Exclusive Access to BC Bulletin Content

EkzgFBmWkAYI8Bb (1)
Maroon & Gold+

'22 WR Ismael Zamor Recaps Trips To Boston College

E3KCL_YXMAQc7mC
Maroon & Gold+

'22 CB Noble Thomas Update After ISU Visit

JahminMuse
Football

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Safety Jahmin Muse

EsJaJ7cW8AIGy8J
Maroon & Gold+

'22 WR Victor Rosa Recaps Recent Visit and Offer From Boston College

D5QsCjCXoAAkUck
Maroon & Gold+

Boston College Priority Target Confidential: '22 DL Wilfredo Aybar

USATSI_16178416_168388155_lowres
Lacrosse

She's Coming Back! Charlotte North To Return To Boston College in 2022

DennisGrosel
Football

Stellar, Standard & Subpar 2021: Quarterback Dennis Grosel

69179457_128543535183236_5105860409164600232_n
Maroon & Gold+

'22 Safety Austin Brown To Visit Boston College

USATSI_13465407_168388155_lowres
Podcast

Locked on Boston College: Recruiting, Scheduling and More