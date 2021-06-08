'22 WR Ismael Zamor Recaps Trips To Boston College

The Everett native talks about his relationship with the staff, and gives advice to other Bay State recruits

'22 Boston College commit Ismael Zamor from Everett (MA) visited Boston College last weekend. Shortly after his return, he spoke with BC Bulletin about his visit, and gave a run down on what he thought about Jeff Hafley and his program.

"It was really good, I had a great time," Zamor told BC Bulletin. The Everett native is one of two current wide receivers committed to Boston College, Joseph Griffin II being the other. He currently is a three star recruit.

Zamor was one of a few '22 recruits who had met Jeff Hafley before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down in person recruiting. But for the wide receiver, this was his first time meeting many of the other staff members. "I think it’s going in a great direction Coach Hafley and the staff are doing something amazing over there"

The visit sounded like it went extremely well, and Zamor most likely will be not move off his verbal commitment. He told us confidently how happy he was with his decision. "And I recommend all the recruits from Mass stay home and be a part of it," he concluded.

