Boston College 2022 Football Commitments

Our database for all the Eagles commitments in 2022.
Author:
Publish date:

Boston College football is in the midst of recruiting and securing commitments from the Class of '22. This post will be consistently updated when players commit, and class ranks will also be updated periodically. Please bookmark this page for future reference.

Class of '22

Rivals Class Rank: 1st in the ACC, 9th national
247 Sports Class Rank: 1st in the ACC, 9th national

Committed Recruits:

Peter Delaportas: Quarterback, Pope John XIII (NJ)
          247 Sports: Three Stars
         Rivals: Three Stars
         Major Offers: Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse
         Commitment Recap Article: Click Here

Jeremiah Franklin: Tight End, Walkersville (MD)
          247 Sports: No Star Ranking
         Rivals: No Star Ranking
         Major Offers: N/A
         Commitment Recap Article: Click Here

Jack Funke: Offensive Lineman, Xaverian Brothers (MA)

         247 Sports: No Star Ranking
         Rivals: Three Stars
         Major Offers: N/A
         Commitment Recap Article: Click Here

Joseph Griffin: Wide Receiver, Springfield (MA)
        247 Sports: Three Stars
       Rivals: Three Stars
       Major Offers: Duke, Virginia, Wake Forest
       Commitment Recap Article: Click Here

Jamal Hood: Defensive Back, St. Frances (MD)
        247 Sports: Three Stars
       Rivals: Three Stars
       Major Offers: Arizona State, Baylor, Florida, Liberty
       Commitment Recap Article: Click Here

Ishmael Zamor: Wide Receiver, Everett (MA)
        247 Sports: Three Stars
       Rivals: Three Stars
       Major Offers: Buffalo, UMass, Howard
       Commitment Recap Article: Click Here

