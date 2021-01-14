Boston College 2022 Football Commitments

Our database for all the Eagles commitments in 2022.

Boston College football is in the midst of recruiting and securing commitments from the Class of '22. This post will be consistently updated when players commit, and class ranks will also be updated periodically. Please bookmark this page for future reference.

Class of '22

Rivals Class Rank: 1st in the ACC, 9th national

247 Sports Class Rank: 1st in the ACC, 9th national

Committed Recruits:

Peter Delaportas: Quarterback, Pope John XIII (NJ)

247 Sports: Three Stars

Rivals: Three Stars

Major Offers: Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse

Commitment Recap Article: Click Here

Jeremiah Franklin: Tight End, Walkersville (MD)

247 Sports: No Star Ranking

Rivals: No Star Ranking

Major Offers: N/A

Commitment Recap Article: Click Here

Jack Funke: Offensive Lineman, Xaverian Brothers (MA)

247 Sports: No Star Ranking

Rivals: Three Stars

Major Offers: N/A

Commitment Recap Article: Click Here

Joseph Griffin: Wide Receiver, Springfield (MA)

247 Sports: Three Stars

Rivals: Three Stars

Major Offers: Duke, Virginia, Wake Forest

Commitment Recap Article: Click Here

Jamal Hood: Defensive Back, St. Frances (MD)

247 Sports: Three Stars

Rivals: Three Stars

Major Offers: Arizona State, Baylor, Florida, Liberty

Commitment Recap Article: Click Here

Ishmael Zamor: Wide Receiver, Everett (MA)

247 Sports: Three Stars

Rivals: Three Stars

Major Offers: Buffalo, UMass, Howard

Commitment Recap Article: Click Here

