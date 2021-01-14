Boston College 2022 Football Commitments
Boston College football is in the midst of recruiting and securing commitments from the Class of '22. This post will be consistently updated when players commit, and class ranks will also be updated periodically. Please bookmark this page for future reference.
Class of '22
Rivals Class Rank: 1st in the ACC, 9th national
247 Sports Class Rank: 1st in the ACC, 9th national
Committed Recruits:
Peter Delaportas: Quarterback, Pope John XIII (NJ)
247 Sports: Three Stars
Rivals: Three Stars
Major Offers: Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse
Commitment Recap Article: Click Here
Jeremiah Franklin: Tight End, Walkersville (MD)
247 Sports: No Star Ranking
Rivals: No Star Ranking
Major Offers: N/A
Commitment Recap Article: Click Here
Jack Funke: Offensive Lineman, Xaverian Brothers (MA)
247 Sports: No Star Ranking
Rivals: Three Stars
Major Offers: N/A
Commitment Recap Article: Click Here
Joseph Griffin: Wide Receiver, Springfield (MA)
247 Sports: Three Stars
Rivals: Three Stars
Major Offers: Duke, Virginia, Wake Forest
Commitment Recap Article: Click Here
Jamal Hood: Defensive Back, St. Frances (MD)
247 Sports: Three Stars
Rivals: Three Stars
Major Offers: Arizona State, Baylor, Florida, Liberty
Commitment Recap Article: Click Here
Ishmael Zamor: Wide Receiver, Everett (MA)
247 Sports: Three Stars
Rivals: Three Stars
Major Offers: Buffalo, UMass, Howard
Commitment Recap Article: Click Here
