Boston College Offer "Gives Goosebumps" To '23 ATH Jonathan Pennix

The Eagles continue to look to build their defensive backfield with an offer from the DMV. Learn all about the newest offer and why an early offer from Boston College is a big deal.
Author:
Publish date:

Recruiting is more than just a one year process, as coaches need to build relationships with players, families and coaching staffs throughout the country. On Thursday, Jeff Hafley's staff made a new offer, to Jonathan Pennix, a '23 athlete out of Appomattox High School in Concord VA.

Boston College was the first offer for the young defensive back. Only a sophomore, Pennix talked with associate head coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim who gave him his offer. "It gave me goosebumps. It’s definitely a blessing," he told BC Bulletin. Boston College isn't the only school in contact with Pennix, who reports hearing from other programs as well, but BC was his first. "No matter how many colleges offer me Boston College will always be at the top for taking a chance and being the first team to offer me."

The 5-11, 160 pound Pennix has been following Boston College over the past year. He discussed how one of BC's biggest wins last year was one of his "they are a really good school, there game against Pitt was one of my favorites last year." The young defensive back reports on his social media that he runs a 4.6 40 yard dash. 

The coaching staff also stood out to the young defensive back. "I did some research on Coach Hafley and I saw he has NFL coaching on his resume which means he knows what it takes." Pennix told BC Bulletin. "Coach Rahim has coaching background at Alabama so he’s seen some big time recruits. They showed love and I’ll never forget it."

You can check out Pennix's HUDL below:

It's still very early in the process, but stay tuned to BC Bulletin updates on the recruitment of Jonathan Pennix

