'22 Wide Receiver Jordan Anthony: Decision Primer

Boston College still only has a few scholarship slots left, but one name that still could be linked to the Eagles is wide receiver Jordan Anthony from Mississippi. The two sport star is high on the Eagles, but will be enough for the wide out to pledge when he announces on Monday?

The Vitals

Name: Jordan Anthony

Height: 5-11

Weight: 160

From: Tylertown, MS

High School: Tylertown

Rivals Ranking: Three Star

247 Ranking: Three Star

Boston College Visit: Unofficial End of May

Other Contenders: Kentucky, Ole Miss, Houston, Syracuse

Wide Receivers Committed to Boston College: RJ Maryland (TX), Joseph Griffin (MA), Ismael Zamor (MA)

Potential Other Wide Receivers Targeted: There are no other wide receivers of note that are close to committing to BC, or are visiting soon.

Going For Boston College: The Eagles identified Anthony early in the process, and got him an offer, something that was very important to the wide receiver. He visited the school on an unofficial before the end of the dead period during a track event in Boston. "Those are my boys for real, all love." he told us about his visit to Chestnut Hill. He has a great relationship with the staff as well. Anthony is an intriguing prospect, as he has elite speed, given his times at the 100, running a 10.33 100 yard dash back in April.

Going Against Boston College: All the buzz around Anthony involves his interest in staying closer to home, in SEC country. He's also visited Syracuse, and a few other schools, but right now it is Kentucky that is sticking out in his recruitment.

Prediction: This is a tough one to read for a few reasons. Boston College still was in on him last time I checked, even after the flurry of commitments. But that may not be the biggest factor, as Anthony seems like he is staying closer to home. While he has a good relationship with BC, he does with a few other southern schools as well. I predict Jordan Anthony will commit to the University of Kentucky.