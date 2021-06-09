'22 NYC DE Oumar Conde Recaps Unofficial Visit

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

'22 New York City defensive end Oumar Conde unofficially visited Boston College on Tuesday, his first visit. "I had a great time," he told BC Bulletin. "I liked it a whole lot."

The coaching staff was one of the biggest takeaways for Conde. "The coaching staff is amazing," he said about the coaches who met with him. "While I was working out they were actually coaching me instead of just watching me and that improved my performance on things that I’ve probably never done."

Hafley's staff was authentic with the junior as they evaluated his practice. "They were honest. They didn’t just tell me what I wanted to hear they gave me good critique and told me what I had to do and that was big for me because it showed they cared about me more than just a recruit."

"And Coach Hafley was a great guy. He was with me through my workout and he watched me and told me good job and it was just a great time."

Conde is seeing interest in him rise over the past week. While Boston College was his first P5 offer, he still has visits planned to Temple, UConn and UNC. He explained that he isn't a rush to make a decision until this fall. Though if Boston College is serious about him, there is always the possibility that they may want a decision earlier.