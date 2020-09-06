Commitment Scouting Report: '21 ATH Jamareeh Jones

Boston College landed a commitment today from '21 ATH Jamareeh Jones of Highland Springs, Virginia. Jones, who was recruited to play wide receiver with the Eagles, was the 20th commitment in the Class of '21. He chose the Eagles over offers from West Virginia, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, UNC and Maryland amongst others.

To get a full scouting report of Jones, Edwin Weathersby of SI All American watched his tape`. Below you can find his evaluation of Jamareeh Jones, and get a better idea of what he could bring to Jeff Hafley's Boston College program. You can follow SI All American on Twitter for breaking news and analysis in football and basketball recruiting.