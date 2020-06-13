BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

'22 Athlete Akim Sledge Says Boston College Offer "Feels Great"

A.J. Black

The Boston College staff was busy on Friday in the DMV, offering '22 athlete Akim Sledge

Sledge, a 6'0 athlete out of Life Christian Academy is a recruit on the rise. Already a high three star according to 247sports, he holds offers from Penn State, Virginia, ECU, Maryland, West Virginia and Boston College. As a sophomore he played both sides of the ball as a defensive back and wide receiver. 

BC Bulletin caught up with Sledge shortly after his coaches told him about his offer (sophomores can't be contacted directly by college staffs). 

Sledge received his offer the same day that his teammate offensive guard Desaun Williams received his (check out the full story on Williams here). The sophomore is just learning about Boston College but was still proud of the offer "it felt great honestly. I’ve heard that BC was a hard offer to get and it’s just showing that hard work pays off." Because he can't talk to the coaches yet, he hasn't been able to truly connect with them, but "hopes day by day it gets better."

While he still has over a year and a half to make his decision, Sledge has already crafted in his mind what he is looking for in a program. "A place that feels like home with great academics and athletic programs." BC Bulletin asked the young athlete to tell us how his coach would describe him. Sledge said,  "confident, athletic and different", further elaborating that he carries himself in a different way, and that he is strong in man coverage and ball awareness. 

Checking out his tapes, and you can see a young cornerback/wide receiver that is oozing with potential. The way he runs routes and shadows in coverage is smooth and quick, and Sledge changes direction almost effortlessly. A great example is the first play in his highlight reel shown above. 

While it is still early in the process, Sledge does plan on visiting Boston College as soon as it safe to do so. 

BC Bulletin will provide any updates on the recruitment of Akim Sledge.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

20 on '20: Boston College Football's Biggest Area of Concern

After a tough 2019, Boston College's defensive line needs to step up. But what can we expect from them this season?

A.J. Black

Out of Uncertainty Comes Opportunity for Liam Izyk

The former Alabama-Huntsville forward transferred to Boston College last month.

jbiagioni16

by

Riderbc20

'22 Offensive Lineman Desaun Williams "Hears Nothing But Good Things" About Boston College

The Eagles are active again in the DMV area with a new offer to an offensive lineman out of Virginia

A.J. Black

20 on '20: Boston College's Deepest Position Group

The start of our new post series features a group on the side of the ball that needs help the most.

A.J. Black

Boston College "Near The Top of My List" For '21 TE Jake Renda

The Eagles are in good shape with a tight end from IMG Academy, who could see his recruitment explode soon.

A.J. Black

by

Riderbc20

Eight Eagles Make Athlon Sports Preseason All ACC Team

The Eagles were all over the Athlon preseason team, including the offensive line who had four members honored.

A.J. Black

NCAA Makes Steps For Return. What Does This Mean For Boston College?

NCAA football is working on a return what would that look like and how would it work in Boston.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Top 10 Breakout Eagles: No. 1 Offensive Lineman Zion Johnson

A transfer who exploded in the second half of 2019, Zion Johnson is set to have a huge year for the Eagles.

A.J. Black

Linebacker Trevin Wallace Is A Real Steal For Boston College

The Eagles landed Trevin Wallace, a recruit with no stars. But digging deeper you can find a recruit who has all the tools to be one of the best recruits in this class.

A.J. Black

Boston College Recruiting Notebook: June 9, 2020

Boston College is on the recruiting trail, what are some of the offers, news and analysis associated with the Eagles

A.J. Black