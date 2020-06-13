'22 Athlete Akim Sledge Says Boston College Offer "Feels Great"

The Boston College staff was busy on Friday in the DMV, offering '22 athlete Akim Sledge

Sledge, a 6'0 athlete out of Life Christian Academy is a recruit on the rise. Already a high three star according to 247sports, he holds offers from Penn State, Virginia, ECU, Maryland, West Virginia and Boston College. As a sophomore he played both sides of the ball as a defensive back and wide receiver.

BC Bulletin caught up with Sledge shortly after his coaches told him about his offer (sophomores can't be contacted directly by college staffs).

Sledge received his offer the same day that his teammate offensive guard Desaun Williams received his (check out the full story on Williams here). The sophomore is just learning about Boston College but was still proud of the offer "it felt great honestly. I’ve heard that BC was a hard offer to get and it’s just showing that hard work pays off." Because he can't talk to the coaches yet, he hasn't been able to truly connect with them, but "hopes day by day it gets better."

While he still has over a year and a half to make his decision, Sledge has already crafted in his mind what he is looking for in a program. "A place that feels like home with great academics and athletic programs." BC Bulletin asked the young athlete to tell us how his coach would describe him. Sledge said, "confident, athletic and different", further elaborating that he carries himself in a different way, and that he is strong in man coverage and ball awareness.

Checking out his tapes, and you can see a young cornerback/wide receiver that is oozing with potential. The way he runs routes and shadows in coverage is smooth and quick, and Sledge changes direction almost effortlessly. A great example is the first play in his highlight reel shown above.

While it is still early in the process, Sledge does plan on visiting Boston College as soon as it safe to do so.

BC Bulletin will provide any updates on the recruitment of Akim Sledge.

