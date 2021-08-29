Boston College '22 RB Commit Alex Broome Has Monster Weekend

BC's running back had another big game, his second of the season

Boston College commit Alex Broome had a huge game in Lipscomb Academy 62-7 win against Independence on Friday evening. The running back ran the ball for 211 yards and five touchdowns on just 15 carries. He also caught six passes for 65 yards and another score, giving him a total of six touchdowns on the day.

"I'd say that he's one of the best backs in America and not just in Tennessee." Lipscomb head coach Trent Dilfer told the Tennessean. Broome has nine total touchdowns in his first two games of 2021.

Broome, who committed to Boston College back in June, has looked every bit of a steal for Jeff Hafley and his staff. The 5-9 running back chose BC over offers from Michigan State, Harvard and Princeton.

He explained what the coaches liked about his game back when he was first offered. "They really loved how explosive I am with the ball in my hands and that I'm extremely versatile."

For someone from Tennessee this was the first time he had been on campus. He got a tour and checked out some of the facilities. "We saw the dorms, they took us on a tour of Alumni Stadium and Fish Field House as well, and we saw the new recreation center."

Boston College has three running backs committed for 2022. CJ Clinkscales of Buford (GA), and Cam Barfield of Las Vegas (NV) both are also committed.

