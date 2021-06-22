Boston College Lands Commitment From '22 RB Alex Broome

Boston College landed a commitment from Lipscomb (TN) running back Alex Broome on Tuesday.

A 5-9 187lb three star running back, Broome had an offer list that included Michigan State, Harvard and Princeton. The rising senior was on campus this weekend on an official visit, a decision that sealed the deal.

Broome broke down his recent visit with us earlier this week. The energy around the program was a big reason he enjoyed his viist. "The genuine feel you get from the coaching staff and the close knit community of campus," he told us.

He explained what the coaches liked about his game back when he was first offered. "They really loved how explosive I am with the ball in my hands and that I'm extremely versatile."

For someone from Tennessee this was the first time he had been on campus. He got a tour and checked out some of the facilities. "We saw the dorms, they took us on a tour of Alumni Stadium and Fish Field House as well, and we saw the new recreation center."

Alex Broome is the second running back in the Class of 2022, joining CJ Clinkscales of Buford (GA). He is the 16th recruit committed to the class, and third from the weekend joining linebacker Edwin Kolenge, and defensive lineman Clive Wilson.

