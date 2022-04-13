Boston College Makes Top 8 For OL Amir Herring

Boston College football made the latest cut for four star offensive lineman Amir Herring. The 6-3 280 pound guard out of West Bloomfield, Michigan announced his final group on Twitter on Monday. The group also includes Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Pitt, Penn State, Cincinnati, and Missouri

"Boston College is the best of both worlds, academically and athletically," Herring told Rivals.com. "Also they are an o-line factory, as seen with the latest of Zion Johnson. Also with new offensive line coach, Coach Deguglielmo, and also Coach Hafley is doing a really good job staying in contact and communication on a weekly basis. They've been doing a really good job explaining to me why Boston College is a great school and a great fit for me and my family along this process."

Herring is ranked the 10th iOL in the 2023 class

Herring, who received an offer from BC back in January, went on to say that he is going to talk with his family about setting up official visits with the goal of making his decision before the start of his senior season. He currently does not have any definitive plans on trimming his list before making his decision.

