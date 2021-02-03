Boston College Lands Commitment from '21 PWO Quarterback Andrew Butler

The Eagles added a late preferred walk on, as Andrew Butler chose the Eagles

Boston College landed a commitment from a '21 preferred walk on Andrew Butler, a quarterback from DePaul Catholic in New Jersey.

Butler is the fourth DePaul player to join the Boston College roster joining offensive lineman Blerim Rustemi, recent Temple transfer Khris Banks, and linebacker Vinny DePalma. The 6'4 210 pounder is the second quarterback to sign with the class of 2021, joining full scholarship quarterback Emmett Morehead.

Boston College's quarterback room continues to take shape under new offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr and head coach Jeff Hafley. In addition to Butler and Morehead the Eagles also have Phil Jurkovec, Andrew Landry, Matthew Rueve, Dennis Grosel, Daelen Menard, and Matt Valecce.

National Signing Day has been rather uneventful otherwise for the Eagles, as they have not added any late commitments to the class.

