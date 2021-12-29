Boston College Makes Top 7 For Local TE Andrew Rappleyea

Skip to main content
    Boston College Makes Top 7 For '23 Local TE Andrew Rappleyea

    Boston College is in good shape with another prized local recruit
    Author:

    '23 Milton Academy (MA) tight end Andrew Rappleyea announced his Top 7 schools on Tuesday evening and Boston College made the list. Originally from Millbrook, New York his list also includes Michigan, Penn State, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Wake Forest and North Carolina. 

    Rappleyea is a much coveted local recruit, ranked a four star by 247sports Composite, the number five recruit in the state, and 20th ranked tight end in the country. He has been busy with his recruitment, taking visits to Ann Arbor to see Michigan vs. Ohio State, checking out Happy Valley to see the Nittany Lions, and was in Chestnut Hill to see the Red Bandana win against Virginia Tech. Since the end of the season, Boston College tight ends coach Steve Shimko also dropped by his school to visit as well. 

    Even with a strong seven schools, Boston College should be in good shape with the tight end. The school has been involved early and most likely will make his next cut of his schools.

    Of note his brother Allan is an offensive lineman for Wake Forest. Earlier this year Andrew told the Poughkeepsie Journal that he wants to model his game after San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, who has a lean build just like he does. 

    The 2023 recruiting class in Massachusetts is one of the highest ranked groups of recruits in recent memory. With borderline five star recruits like defensive back Joenel Aguero and OL Samson Okulola headlining, the state has a handful of four stars as well, including Rappleyea. Boston College currently has commitments from two of those players (DL Boubacar Traore & Datrell Jones), but are in great shape with many of the others in the state. 

