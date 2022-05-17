Skip to main content

Antonio Cotman Jr. Names Top 5. Sets Official BC Visit Date

A defensive back from Virginia is going to check out Boston College at least one more time.

Antonio Cotman Jr, a ‘23 defensive back out of Life Christian Academy (VA) released his Top 5 schools on Monday, and Boston College made the list. Maryland, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech and Arizona State rounded out his list. The junior made his announcement on Twitter. 

Top 5 Revealed

AntonioCotman

Cotman has already visited Boston College for an unofficial last June. "“I was talking to Coach Aazar (Abdul Rahim), and head Coach Hafley,” said Cotman Jr back in June. “Coach Hafley said he liked my size, my athleticism , and he said i look like a grown man , Me and Coach Aazar we were talking football basically, we talk about my football IQ.”

An official visit for Cotman has already been scheduled. He plans on heading to Chestnut Hill on June 24th. Boston College currently has one defensive back committed to the upcoming class. Carter Davis a safety from Mount Saint Joseph in Maryland pledged to the Eagles earlier this month. Boston College has some big time options at cornerback, and Cotman certainly would be on that list. 

Antonio Cotman with Coach Hafley During Last Visit

AntonioCotman

Boston College currently has seven total commitments for the Class of '23. Quarterback Jacobe Robinson out of Texas, wide receiver Jaeden SKeete and running back Datrell Jones out of Catholic Memorial (MA), Brian Simms a defensive end out of Maryland, defensive tackle Eryx Daugherty from Michigan, and Reed Harris a wide receiver from Montana.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Complete List of 2023 Commitments for Boston College

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

In This Article (1)

Boston College Eagles
Boston College Eagles

AntonioCotman
Recruiting

Antonio Cotman Jr. Names Top 5. Sets Official BC Visit Date

By A.J. Black1 minute agoComment
GregBrown
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: Hockey Introduces New Head Coach Greg Brown

By A.J. Black1 hour agoComment
earlgrant
Basketball

Boston College Officially Hires Corey McCrae As Assistant

By A.J. Black17 hours agoComment
DSC03169
Football

Five Can't Miss Boston College Football Games For 2022

By A.J. Black21 hours agoComment
JohnnyGaudreau
Hockey

Morning Bulletin: Johnny Gaudreau Scores Game Winner in Game 7 Overtime

By A.J. BlackMay 16, 2022Comment
CJBurton
Football

Boston College Player Preview '22: Defensive Back CJ Burton

By A.J. BlackMay 15, 2022Comment
JustinSImmons
Football

PFF Names Former Boston College Player "Most Underrated Player" For His NFL Team

By A.J. BlackMay 15, 2022Comment
Recruiting In New England
Maroon & Gold+

Boston College Recruiting Notebook: May 14, 2022

By A.J. BlackMay 14, 2022Comment
Member Exclusive
JaelenGill
Football

Boston College Player Preview '22: Wide Receiver Jaelen Gill

By A.J. BlackMay 13, 2022Comment