'21 Defensive Back Austin Cartwright "Grateful" For Boston College Offer

A.J. Black

Boston College recently offered 2021 cornerback Austin Cartwright from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland. 

Cartwright spoke with BC Bulletin about his offer, and what he is looking for in a program. As a junior, the 6'0 sophomore does not have a star ranking yet, but is starting to amass a solid offer list that includes Ole Miss and Boston College, along with interest from Temple and Old Dominion. 

Boston College caught Cartwright's eye who explained, "what interests me about Boston College is the strong academics that they have at the school and the direction that the football program is going in. When I got the offer I was just very grateful for the opportunity." 

Currently the defensive back does not have a school that is sticking out to him. But he knows what he wants in a program "What I’m looking for in a school is a place where I feel I’m going to be pushed to be my best on and off the field." And he further elaborated on this by saying "I have talked to Coach Aazaar (Abdul Rahim) and he really knows how to breed defensive backs."

Cartwright is a hard hitting defensive back, that as he says can play any position in the secondary. He closes gaps very quickly and provides good physicality that could make him a tough nosed corner or safety. 

Earlier this week Boston College landed a commitment from fellow St. Frances defensive back Jamal Hood. As we mentioned in our previous report, SFA has a long list of recruits that are attractive to Power 5 schools. They are a big time program in the DMV area, but Aazaar Abdul Rahim clearly has made big inroads down there.

BC Bulletin will keep you up to date on any recruiting updates on Austin Cartwright

