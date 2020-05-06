BCBulletin
Former BC Wide Receiver Christian McStravick Transfers to Rice

A.J. Black

Former Boston College wide out Christian McStravick, announced on Twitter that he will be transferring to Rice. 

McStravick, a three star 6-4 WR out of Houston, Texas came to the Eagles in 2015. He redshirted his freshman year, and appeared in seven games over the next two, but did not record a catch.  As he mentioned in his tweet, he missed all of last season due to an ACL tear. McStravick announced that he would be transferring early in February, shortly after Jeff Hafley took over at Boston College. It is unclear whether McStravick will have to sit a year or will be immediately eligible. 

Going to Rice makes a lot of sense for McStravick, who would have found it difficult to crack the two deep. The Eagles have a good solid group at wide out that includes Kobay White, Zay Flowers, Ethon Williams and true freshman Taji Johnson. The Eagles also added a commitment from Chicago wide receiver Dante Reynolds this offseason. 

Transferring also allows McStravick to be closer to home. The Texas native will be attending a school that is right in his backyard. He'll get to play for family and friends, and not be half a country away in Chestnut Hill. 

Interestingly, McStravick is the second Steve Addazio recruit from Texas to transfer this offseason. Earlier this winter, Thomas Shelmire from Dallas, Texas also transferred closer to home, heading to SMU. 

BCEagle1974
BCEagle1974

Steroid Turtle Results:

Coming to BC to play WR the last 7 years was a destiny of no targets and no fun for WR's and QB's.

