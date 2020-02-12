BCBulletin
Boston College Lose One As TJ Guy Decommits From Eagles

A.J. Black

Boston College lost a local recruit today, as 2021 defensive end decommitted from the Eagles. Guy went to Twitter to announce his decision:

Guy who committed to Steve Addazio's regime announced in January that he had a new Michigan offer. On top of that when BC Bulletin spoke with him he explained that he was planning on doing a number of visits this spring and fall. Given that he still wanted to explore, decommitting from Boston College can't be seen as much of a shock. 

The Mansfield native already has a number of other P5 offers to consider including Michigan, Pittsburgh and Syracuse. He had mentioned in our interview that he was interested in visiting Notre Dame as well. 

Clearly he still has interest in Boston College as well, but it will be interesting to see how his decommittment is seen by the staff. When we spoke with Guy he was very high on the new staff .

"The visit went really well", Guy told BC Bulletin back in January, "I met all the new staff except coach Aazar (Abdul Rahim), met the new defensive line coach. I like him a lot, I can already tell we are going to gel really well." Of course Guy got his opportunity to meet with the new head coach as well "I already know Coach Hafley is going to bring great things to BC, his energy is amazing to be honest."

With Guy's exit that leaves BC with three commitments for the 2021 Class; Josaiah Stewart (who has been getting new offers), Owen McGowan and Jalen McLain. Quarterback Jalen Kitna also decommitted shortly after Addazio was fired. 

