BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Football Recruiting: '21 ATH Jonas Sanker Decommits From BC, Flips To UVA

A.J. Black

Boston College lost a recruit today, as 2021 commit Jonas Sanker announced that he is decommitting from the Eagles and flipping to University of Virginia:

Sanker is a 6'2 195 pound athlete out of The Convenant School in Charlottesville, Virginia who committed to the Eagles back in early June. He currently is a three star recruit by 247sports.com, and has offers from Army, Navy, Ohio, Temple, Harvard and a bevy of G6 schools. Virginia was the second P5 school after BC, and it appears the ability to play near home was too enticing for him. 

This decommitment is yet another in this chaotic recruiting cycle. Across the country commitments and decommitments are happening at pace that dwarfs 2019. The Eagles have already lost a number of recruits including TJ Guy, Josaiah Stewart, Kani Walker and Jalen Kitna. It's important to note that these decisions are not indicative of the current staff, as the recruits had either committed to the previous regime, or committed to Jeff Hafley without really meeting the staff or visiting the program due to COVID-19. 

When and if campuses re-open, I would expect a flurry of flips and decommitments all around the country. This is a tricky time for recruiting, and all it takes is one visit for a player to decide they may one to play somewhere else. 

With the decommitment the Eagles now have 17 commitments for the Class of 2021.

BC Bulletin will break down any recruiting updates as soon as it happens. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Betting Odds: Boston College Open as One Point Favorite Over Syracuse

The oddsmakers are predicting a close one in the opener between the Eagles and Orange

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

Forecasting a Five Team Home and Home Schedule For Boston College

One of the options being thrown around by the ACC is a five team home and home schedule. What could that look like, and how would BC's schedule look?

A.J. Black

by

DoubleGolden68

Boston College Basketball Recruiting: '21 Gianni Thomspon Commits To Eagles

Local star will staying close to home as Gianni Thompson has selected BC

A.J. Black

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Running Back Andre Hines

A preview of a freshman running back, who comes to a loaded backfield. What role will Andre Hines play in 2020?

A.J. Black

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Patrick Garwo III

A look at a running back that could step in to a bigger role in 2020.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

ACC Releases Statement On Upcoming Football Season

The conference will be stalling for more time as Commissioner John Swofford made a statement today

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Stellar, Standard and Subpar: Running Back Travis Levy

A look at a running back who has a lot to offer, the offense will just need to find a way to get him his touches in 2020

A.J. Black

Report: Elijah Johnson Transfers To Colorado State

Former Boston College lineman will be the third Eagle to join former head coach Steve Addazio in Fort Collins.

A.J. Black

ACC Delays All Athletic Events Until September 1st

The first delay has happened, but it will only impact olympic sports in the ACC

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

Stellar, Standard, and Subpar: Safety Mike Palmer

It was an up and down season for the junior, we look at whether or not he will he be able to put it all together in 2020.

A.J. Black

by

Eagles2007