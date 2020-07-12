Football Recruiting: '21 ATH Jonas Sanker Decommits From BC, Flips To UVA

Boston College lost a recruit today, as 2021 commit Jonas Sanker announced that he is decommitting from the Eagles and flipping to University of Virginia:

Sanker is a 6'2 195 pound athlete out of The Convenant School in Charlottesville, Virginia who committed to the Eagles back in early June. He currently is a three star recruit by 247sports.com, and has offers from Army, Navy, Ohio, Temple, Harvard and a bevy of G6 schools. Virginia was the second P5 school after BC, and it appears the ability to play near home was too enticing for him.

This decommitment is yet another in this chaotic recruiting cycle. Across the country commitments and decommitments are happening at pace that dwarfs 2019. The Eagles have already lost a number of recruits including TJ Guy, Josaiah Stewart, Kani Walker and Jalen Kitna. It's important to note that these decisions are not indicative of the current staff, as the recruits had either committed to the previous regime, or committed to Jeff Hafley without really meeting the staff or visiting the program due to COVID-19.

When and if campuses re-open, I would expect a flurry of flips and decommitments all around the country. This is a tricky time for recruiting, and all it takes is one visit for a player to decide they may one to play somewhere else.

With the decommitment the Eagles now have 17 commitments for the Class of 2021.

BC Bulletin will break down any recruiting updates as soon as it happens.

