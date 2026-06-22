Boston College Football Loses Commitment From Local 2028 Athlete Ramar Thomas

The Boston College Eagles football program lost a commitment from 2028 athlete Ramar Thomas out of Catholic Memorial High School (West Roxbury, Mass.) on Monday afternoon.

Thomas was one of only two players in the class committed to BC.

He announced his decision on X.

“After a lot of thought, prayer, and conversations with my family, I have decided to decommit from Boston College and reopen my recruitment,” Thomas said. “I want to sincerely thank the entire coaching staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be a part of such a great program. I have nothing but respect and gratitude for Boston College. I'm excited for what the future holds as I continue my recruiting journey.”

After a lot of thought, prayer, and conversations with my family, I have decided to decommit from Boston College and reopen my recruitment. I want to sincerely thank the entire coaching staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be a part of such a great program.… — Ramar Thomas (@RamarThomas_1) June 22, 2026

Rated a three-star prospect on 247Sports and and a four-star on Rivals, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound offensive weapon announced his commitment to BC in January 2025, just a few months after the conclusion of his freshman campaign with the Knights.

Over the past few months, however, Thomas received offers from Syracuse, Rutgers, UConn, Maryland, Vanderbilt, and Georgia Tech, as well as a camp invite from Alabama. There is still plenty of time for Thomas to make a decision regarding his recruitment now that he is no longer destined to become an Eagle, and his options are seemingly expanding by the week.

The Eagles’ 2028 recruiting class is now down to just linebacker Joe Fitzgerald, who committed to the program on June 16 and is the son of BC’s strength and conditioning coach Craig Firzgerald, as well as the brother of freshman defensive lineman Mac Fitzgerald.

Boston College Football's 2027 Commits:

S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024) ATH Zahir Mitchell, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Milton Academy, Milton, Mass. (Committed 10/02/2025) IOL Hawken Anderson, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Suffield Academy, Suffield, Conn. (Committed 02/15/2026) LB Will Mettee, 6-foot-1.5, 223 lbs. - Loyola Academy, Wilmette, Ill. (Committed 04/11/2026) WR Magnus Talma, 6-foot-0, 170 lbs. - Bishop Moore Catholic, Orlando, Fla. (Committed 04/23/2026) WR Armani Hill, 6-foot-2, 178 lbs. - Creekside, Fairburn, Ga. (Committed 05/05/2026) CB Jett Watson, 5-foot-11, 160 lbs. - Grayson, Loganville, Ga. (Committed 05/15/2026) LB/S Mamadee Sangaray, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Iona Prep, New Rochelle, N.Y. (Committed 05/18/2026) LB Blaize Battaglia, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - Milton, Milton, Ga. (Committed 05/28/2026) TE CHarlie Fowler, 6-foot-6, 224 lbs. - Loyola Academy, Wilmette, Ill. (Committed 06/08/26) EDGE Alex Johnson, 6-foot-4, 225 lbs. - Catawba Ridge, Fort Mill, S.C. (Committed 06/08/26) ATH Elijah Goins, 6-foot-1, 180 lbs. - Dakota, Macomb, Mich. (Committed 06/08/2026) ATH Franklon Evans, 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. - Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas (Committed 06/09/2026) ATH Samajai Davis, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Arlington, Arlington, Texas (Committed 06/09/2026) QB Ben Rolapp, 6-foot-2, 215 lbs. - The Brunswick School, Greenwich, Ct. (Committed 06/09/2026) RB Xavier Bala, 6-foot, 220 lbs. - St. Anthony's, Long Island City, N.Y. (Committed 06/10/2026) QB Jace German, 6-foot, 200 lbs. - Tucker, Tucker, Ga. (Committed 06/11/2026) DL/OL Krystian Walcott, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Buford, Buford, Ga. (Committed 06/14/2026) S Braylon Gamble, 6-foot-2, 205 lbs. - Massillon Washington, Massillon, Ohio (Committed 06/14/2026). DL Kaleb Exume, 6-foot-3, 320 lbs. - Cardinal Mooney, Sarasota, Fla. (Committed 06/15/2026) OL/LS Dominic Maser, 6-foot-8, 305 lbs. - Tabor Academy, Marion, Mass. (Committed 06/15/2026) ATH/QB Kayden Edwards, 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - Ironton, Ironton, Ohio (Committed 06/17/2026) DT/OT Jayden Paulino, 6-foot-4, 270 lbs. - Passaic County Technical Institute, Wayne, N.J. (Committed 06/17/2026) DL Markius Woods, 6-foot-3, 305 lbs. - The Lawrenceville School, Lawrenceville, NJ (Committed 06/18/2026) DL/OL Corey Randolph, 6-foot-4, 305 lbs. - Simeon, Chicago, Ill. (Committed 06/19/2026)

Boston College Football 2028 Recruiting Class:

LB Joe Fitzgerald, 6-foot, 216 lbs. - Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 06/17/2026)

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