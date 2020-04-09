2021 DT Owen Stoudmire Felt "Great Excitement" After Boston College Offer

Last week Boston College hit the recruiting trail (virtually of course) as they made a new offer to Owen Stoudmire. The 6'2 300 lb defensive tackle from Creston, Ohio spoke with BC Bulletin about his offer list, and more.

Boston College was the first Power 5 offer for Stoudmire, who also holds offers from Army, Holy Cross, Air Force and Bryant. He reports that he has also has been in contact with Bowling Green, Bryant, Toledo, Youngstown and Cincinnati. When asked about his offer from the Eagles he expressed "it was a feeling of pure excitement and true honor to represent a program like Boston College."

Currently unranked by the major recruiting services, Stoudmire had some very positive things to say about Boston College. "My interest in Boston College is that they are a highly competitive in both athletics and academics" he told BC Bulletin. "They are also in a great place for finding a job opportunity after college."

Boston College recently added depth at the defensive tackle position with the addition of Chibueze Onwuka a graduate transfer from Buffalo. But moving forward the Eagles will need to continue to build that depth. Stoudmire looks to be a fit for that need, "I’d prefer to stay on the defensive line and play as a nose guard or a three technique".

Even with a smaller offer list, Stoudmire has racked up some local accolades that should make him stand out. He was second team All-Ohio the past season, and first team All District (All Northeast Inland). Still in the early stages of his recruitment, he would like to visit Boston College, and make his decision later in the cycle.

BC Bulletin will keep you up to date on the recruitment of Owen Stoudmire.

