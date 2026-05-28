Boston College Football Picks up Commitment From 2027 Three-Star LB Blaize Battaglia

On Thursday afternoon, the Boston College football program added its 10th commit in the 2027 recruiting class, signing Milton High School (Ga.) linebacker Blaize Battaglia, a three-star prospect on 247Sports and Rivals.

The Alpharetta, Ga., native chose BC over schools like Kansas, Maryland, UNLV, and Coastal Carolina. He had 25 Division-I offers total, but Bill O’Brien and co. locked him up before other Power-Four FBS programs joined the mix.

“Big congratulations to our senior linebacker Blaize Battaglia on his commitment to Boston College,” Milton High School football posted on X.

ʙɪɢ ᴄᴏɴɢʀᴀᴛᴜʟᴀᴛɪᴏɴs ᴛᴏ ᴏᴜʀ 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐨𝐫 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐫 𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐥𝐢𝐚 (@BlaizeBattaglia) ᴏɴ ʜɪs ᴄᴏᴍᴍɪᴛᴍᴇɴᴛ ᴛᴏ 𝐁𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐞‼️ pic.twitter.com/CcFkkDJ7n1 — Milton High School Football (@MiltonEagles_FB) May 28, 2026

As a junior last season, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound middle linebacker registered 121 tackles (81 solos), 14 quarterback hits, 8.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and one pass break-up, earning First Team All-Region honors.

His top in-game speed maxes out at 20.63 miles per hour, and he has recorded an 11-foot broad jump, which would be above average at the NFL Scouting Combine for his position.

Battaglia, who is still set on taking his first official visit to Chestnut Hill from June 12-14, is the second ‘27 linebacker to sign with the Eagles in a row, as Iona Prep (N.Y.) linebacker Mamadee Sangaray announced his commitment to BC just 10 days ago.

The Eagles’ 2027 recruiting class now ranks No. 34 in the nation after Battaglia’s signing, per 247.

Boston College Football 2027 Recruiting Class:

S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024) ATH Zahir Mitchell, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Milton, Mass. (Committed 10/02/2025) EDGE Braylon Otis, 6-foot-5, 235 lbs. - Liverpool, N.Y. (Committed 02/09/2026) IOL Hawken Anderson, 6-foot-3, 305 lbs. - Suffield, Conn. (Committed 02/15/2026) LB Will Mettee, 6-foot-1.5, 225 lbs. - Wilmette, Ill. (Committed 04/11/2026) WR Magnus Talma, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Orlando, Fla. (Committed 04/23/2026) WR Armani Hill, 6-foot-1, 178 lbs. - Fairburn, Ga. (Committed 05/05/2026) CB Jett Watson, 5-foot-11, 160 lbs. - Loganville, Ga. (Committed 05/15/2026) LB/S Mamadee Sangaray, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - New Rochelle, N.Y. (Committed 05/18/2026) LB Blaize Battaglia, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - Milton, Ga. (Committed 05/28/2026)

Boston College Football 2028 Recruiting Class:

ATH Ramar Thomas, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 01/19/2025)

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