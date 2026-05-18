Boston College Football Lands 2027 Three Star Linebacker Out of Iona Prep (N.Y.)

Boston College football added another player to its 2027 recruiting class on Monday, picking up a commitment from three-star (247, Rivals) linebacker Mamadee Sangaray, a product of Iona Prep (New Rochelle, N.Y.).

Sangaray received his offer from the program in late January.

“I am blessed and excited to announce my commitment to Boston College to continue my academic and athletic career,” Sangaray wrote on X. “I want to thank God, my family, coaches, teammates, and everyone who has supported me throughout this journey and believed in me every step of the way.”

I am blessed and excited to announce my commitment to Boston College to continue my academic and athletic career. I want to thank God, my family, coaches, teammates, and everyone who has supported me throughout this journey and believed in me every step of the way. A special… pic.twitter.com/0dh8kqnApn — Mamadee Sangaray (@SangarayMamadee) May 18, 2026

“A special thank you to Coach Bill O’Brien, Dan O’Brien and the entire Boston College staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be part of something special. I’m grateful for all the relationships built during this process and for everyone who helped shape me into the person and player I am today.”

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound outside backer and safety had several more offers from ACC programs, including Georgia Tech, Duke, Syracuse, Wake Forest, and Pittsburgh. According to 247Sports, he is the No. 7-ranked prospect from New York in his class and the 107th-best linebacker in the nation.

Speed Results (MPHs) from yesterday’s Spring Showcase. 19 Players over 20 MPH!

Speed Kills 💨💨💨💨💨💨💨💨💨

Special thanks to @prospectnys & @athwestchester for conducting the speed testing. pic.twitter.com/PDwa300or5 — Iona Prep Football (@ionafootball) May 14, 2026

As a sophomore, according to his Hudl profile, Sangaray recorded 93 tackles and five interceptions. He did not post his season stats for this past season, however.

Sangaray is the ninth player in the class of 2027 to commit to BC. This past weekend, the Eagles added three-star cornerback Jett Watson, the son of BC football general manager Kenyatta Watson, to the recruiting class as well.

@SangarayMamadee Iona Prep DB/WR 6’1” 211 working on being light on his feet, smooth, efficient and an explosive mover out of the safety and linebacker position. @AboutUOutreach pic.twitter.com/BziyPp2X6R — Coach George (@Coachlanese13) May 16, 2026

Boston College Football 2027 Recruiting Class:

S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024) ATH Zahir Mitchell, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Milton, Mass. (Committed 10/02/2025) EDGE Braylon Otis, 6-foot-5, 235 lbs. - Liverpool, N.Y. (Committed 02/09/2026) IOL Hawken Anderson, 6-foot-3, 305 lbs. - Suffield, Conn. (Committed 02/15/2026) LB Will Mettee, 6-foot-1.5, 225 lbs. - Wilmette, Ill. (Committed 04/11/2026) WR Magnus Talma, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Orlando, Fla. (Committed 04/23/2026) WR Armani Hill, 6-foot-1, 178 lbs. - Fairburn, Ga. (Committed 05/05/2026) CB Jett Watson, 5-foot-11, 160 lbs. - Loganville, Ga. (Committed 05/15/2026) LB/S Mamadee Sangaray, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - New Rochelle, N.Y. (Committed 05/18/2026)

Boston College Football 2028 Recruiting Class:

ATH Ramar Thomas, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 01/19/2025)

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